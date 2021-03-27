UrduPoint.com
MoI Under-Secretary Attends Graduation Of 15th Class Of National Service Recruits

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 04:15 PM

MoI Under-Secretary attends graduation of 15th class of national service recruits

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2021) Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI), witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 15th class of national service recruits, which was held at the training camp of the UAE Armed Forces in the Manama area in the Emirate of Ajman.

The graduates presented a demonstration of the internal security operations that they were trained for, under the supervision of the Ministry of the Interior, ensuring their readiness to participate in organising and securing Expo 2021 events. The demonstrations displayed the high spirits of the graduates, which embodied the loyalty, belonging and love they carry to serve the country.

Lt. General Saif Al Shafar honoured the outstanding graduates.

A number of senior Armed Forces and MoI officers attended the ceremony.

