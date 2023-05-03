MoI Under-secretary meets with Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2023 (WAM) – Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Interior, met with Abdilatif Jumabaev, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to UAE, at the Ministry's headquarters.

The meeting explored ways to enhance cooperation in areas of common interest between the two friendly countries, in the presence of several officers at the Ministry of Interior.

Major General Al Khaili welcomed the visit of the Kyrgyz ambassador, underlining the Ministry’s keenness to consolidate cooperation ties and joint work with diplomatic and consular missions.