MoI wins ‘Award of Best Field Information and Operational Cooperation in Anti-Narcotic’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) won the "Award of Best Field Information and Operational Cooperation in Anti-Narcotic at the Arab, Regional and International Levels" for the fifth consecutive occasion.

The MoI won the award, issued by the Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, in recognition of its efforts to reinforce joint Arab and international cooperation in the area of drug control.

The award also highlights the ministry’s key role in promoting cooperation between Arab ministries and organisations in combatting crime, both locally and regionally, enabling the UAE to attain advanced positions in international competitiveness indexes.

The award was announced during the 34th Arab Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Agencies, which was held virtually and organised by the Secretariat-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The conference, chaired by Mohammed bin Ali Kuman, Secretary-General of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers, was attended by heads of anti-narcotics agencies of Arab ministries of interior, as well as representatives of the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the GCC Criminal Information Centre and the Naif Arab University for Security Sciences.

Brigadier Saeed Abdullah bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Federal Drug Control Administration at the Ministry, who headed the Emirati delegation, stressed that winning the award for the fifth time crowns the efforts of the country, represented by MOI, to encourage joint Arab anti-narcotics work.

"We are keen to strengthen our relations with all Arab, regional and global ministries in the field of drug control, as it requires cross-border efforts. The UAE has provided all possible information and logistical support to many key operations against regional and international gangs, and its keenness to exchange information, knowledge and best practices during workshops, training courses, programmes, awareness campaigns and Arab and global forums," he said.