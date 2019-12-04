ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) In the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the Security Qualifications Center at the Ministry of Interior received an accreditation certificate from the National Qualifications Authority, recognising the Center as a certified issuer entity of professional security qualifications.

The accreditation comes in recognition of the Center’s successful completion of the technical requirements, condition and standards for obtaining the accreditation.

The certificate was handed over by Eng. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and Chairman of the National Qualifications Authority.

Al Hammadi said that the National Qualifications Authority is working in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to ensure the success of government institutions in the country and enable them to enhance the cablibilites of our qualified national employees in various industrial, technological and security specialties.

For his part, Mubarak Al Shamsi praised the efforts of H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming to ensure distinguished national work among the concerned authorities in the Ministry of Interior and the National Qualifications Authority, to determine the standards that the Ministry complies with in conformity with the standards and conditions of accreditation with the Authority, confirming the development of the National Qualifications Strategy.

He added "it enable us to graduate national specialized and distinct competencies in all important disciplines, which comes first and foremost security qualifications through which the UAE maintains its distinguished position in the forefront of the world's safest and most advanced countries Lt. Col. Dr. Khalfan Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Qualifications Center at the Ministry of Interior, confirmed that this accreditation qualifies the center to exercise and ensure the application of the adopted standards in the development of professional security qualifications and the organization of the recognition of learning and previous experiences, in addition to the role of the center in the evaluation of training centers in various security sectors. And to comply with the technical standards and requirements adopted by the UAE government represented by the National Qualifications Authority, which adheres to the highest international standards in this area and in accordance with best practices.

He said that accreditation contributes to ensuring the quality of the outputs of specialized vocational education, in the security sectors of the ministry, which is commensurate with the requirements and needs of the development of institutional work, in support of the march of excellence and leadership, and to achieve a qualitative leap in training and education for the purpose of knowledge sustainability.