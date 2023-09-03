MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) In cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR) organized an introductory workshop on the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28") which will be hosted by the UAE from 30th November to 12th December, 2023, in Expo City Dubai, as a global conference that unites efforts to address the effects of climate change.

The workshop intended to make private sector establishments aware of the preparation opportunities to participate in the COP 28 and contribute to supporting the UAE climate efforts. The workshop was attended by Nasser Al Dhafri, CEO of the Ajman CSR, Aisha Hilal, Director of the Ajman CSR, and a group of business owners and officials of private sector establishments. The workshop was presented by Hanan Sakr, Head of Private Sector Engagements, COP28.

At the beginning of the workshop, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and explained that the workshop is a part of the Ajman CSR of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) to encourage economic establishments to adopt social responsibility practices and standards of sustainable development and green economy and to motivate the business community in Ajman to participate in the global event and enhance the reputation of the UAE in the field of climate action.

The workshop presented an overview of the COP 28 and the accompanying activities, opportunities for private sector establishments to participate in many events, and mechanisms for benefiting from the innovative initiatives and solutions presented during the conference activities. It also dealt with a wide range of best practices and positive efforts concerned with economic growth and increasing productivity while supporting climate preservation. In addition, COP 28 provides an exceptional global platform for developments in the renewable and clean energy sector.

The attendees were briefed on the volunteer opportunities available at the COP 28 and opportunities for educational institutions to participate. Business owners also reviewed a number of institutional initiatives and best innovative practices.

For her part, Aisha Hilal confirmed that the Ajman CSR seeks to intensify efforts during the current period in cooperation with its strategic partners to direct private sector establishments to interact with the COP 28 and to contribute to supporting the UAE trends in the field of sustainability and resource conservation, and unifying efforts in putting forward initiatives and proactive plans that support the UAE efforts in climate action and reducing carbon emissions.