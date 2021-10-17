MoIAT briefs 11 French startups on UAE business environment, its efforts to support growth in advanced technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2021) As part of a networking event introducing the business environment in the UAE and the various investment opportunities in the industrial and advanced technology sector, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) hosted a group of French startups in the presence of prominent UAE industrial bodies, business incubators and funding entities.

The event was the latest initiative designed to promote partnerships between the UAE and foreign businesses operating in the advanced technology sector.

The networking event included 11 French startups and was held in cooperation with Business France, the national agency supporting the development of the French economy internationally, and in the presence of Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of the Republic of France in Dubai. It served to showcase the strategic advantages and benefits of the UAE’s business environment to these emerging French companies, which is in line with the Ministry’s strategic objectives of creating a business environment that attracts investors, stimulates innovation and facilitates the adoption of advanced technology.

Mohamed Al Qassim, Director of the Department of Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT, stressed that the event comes within the framework of the ministry’s commitment to providing effective platforms to support the growth and prosperity of new projects and innovation-based entrepreneurship, especially in the priority sectors outlined by the national strategy for industry and advanced technology.

Al Qassim also briefed the 11 French companies on "Operation 300bn", the national strategy for industry and advanced technology, and its role in creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors, particularly in areas such as advanced technology and the applications of Industry 4.0 solutions.

In addition, Nathalie Kennedy, Consul General of the Republic of France in Dubai, gave a brief introduction to the industrial business environment in France. This was followed by a presentation from the French startups on their business activities and potential investment opportunities.

The ministry’s partners participating in the event included ADNOC, the Ministry of Economy, the Emirates Development Bank, middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), DP World, Dubai Silicon Oasis, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and EDGE Group. Also present were Dubai Technology Entrepreneurship Campus and TECOM’s In5, which are among the country’s largest startup incubators.

The 11 French startups participating in the event operate in a number of fields, including technology, infrastructure and services. They are all members of La French Fab Booster Middle East program, which is organized by Business France to support French companies in global markets.