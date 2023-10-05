Open Menu

MoIAT Convenes German Industrial Companies To Explore Investment Opportunities At ADIPEC 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 07:45 PM

MoIAT convenes German industrial companies to explore investment opportunities at ADIPEC 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) held round table for German companies to highlight the UAE’s value proposition and strengthen collaboration in the industrial sector.

The sessions introduced investors to incentives available in the UAE that enable and cultivate sustainable industrial growth.
The round table, part of MoIAT’s participation at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023, were held in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), ADNOC, Emirates Development Bank, Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), KEZAD Group, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Fujairah Free Zone, and Dubai Industrial City.

The session was chaired by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and supported by the German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce (AHK). He highlighted progress on previous engagements with Germany under the Energy Security and Industry Accelerator (ESIA) and emphasised the UAE’s value proposition.

UAE partners highlighted the opportunities and incentives that companies can benefit from while manufacturing in the UAE.

Addressing participants, Al Suwaidi said, “Our growing ties are a testament to our country’s shared priorities. Our common commitment towards decarbonization and energy security resulted in the signing of The Energy Security and Industry Accelerator agreement in September of 2022, which today monitors progress on a number of strategic projects in energy and industry.”

“Within the industrial ecosystem, we are seeing increased enthusiasm among Emirati companies to collaborate in areas of shared interest. These include industries of the future, such as medical equipment, hydrogen technologies and renewable energy and traditional industries such as steel, aluminium, petrochemicals and logistics.

“Our business-friendly environment offers incentives, enablers and competitive advantages that present significant opportunities for investors," he added.

