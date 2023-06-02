UrduPoint.com

MoIAT, Etihad Airways Unveil New Incentives For ICV Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 07:15 PM

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Etihad Aviation Group to provide new incentives for companies certified under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

The incentives include discounts on Etihad’s cargo rates and miles on-board flights.

The MoU was signed during the second edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, which was held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre from 31st May to 1st June, by Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Industrial Development Sector at MoIAT, and Mohammad Al Bulooki, Chief Operating Officer, Etihad Aviation Group.

The MoU builds on the close ties between the ministry and Etihad, which joined the ICV programme to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and promote sustainable industrial growth.

Al Shamsi said, “The National ICV Programme is one of the pillars of our national industrial strategy. It supports certified companies by increasing the demand for local products and services, thus stimulating the growth of the industrial sector and resilience of domestic supply chains.

Etihad Aviation Group is one of the ministry's strategic national partners. It joined the National ICV Programme in 2021 and prioritises local suppliers in its procurement strategy, reflecting the commitment of major national companies to supporting the country's sustainable industrial and economic development.”

Al Shamsi added, “This MoU aligns with the ministry’s efforts to help local manufacturers increase exports to regional and international markets. It also supports our work to attract Foreign Direct Investment by enhancing the UAE industrial value proposition and providing advantages and incentives that support the UAE's position as a global hub for industry and advanced technology.”

Since joining the National ICV Programme, Etihad Airways has encouraged international suppliers to establish branches in the UAE, attracting more foreign investments and strengthening supply chains.

Related Topics

Technology Exports UAE Abu Dhabi Hub May June Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

48 seconds ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

1 minute ago
 National Library and Archives&#039; BoD discusses ..

National Library and Archives&#039; BoD discusses preparations for hosting ICA A ..

1 minute ago
 Iran Ready to Cooperate With Friendly Nations in T ..

Iran Ready to Cooperate With Friendly Nations in Training Drone Operators - Air ..

6 minutes ago
 Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

Nigerians face hardship after fuel prices surge

6 minutes ago
 DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

DG LDA orders strict action against defaulters

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.