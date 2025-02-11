MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched the third edition of the “Make it in the Emirates Awards”, which recognises the individuals and entities who have made significant contributions to the UAE’s industrial sector.

This year, the awards have been expanded to include five additional categories, bringing the total to 15. The categories sit under five pillars: In-Country Value, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers and Strategic Partners, Leadership and Talent, and Handcrafts.

This is the first time the Make it in the Emirates Awards includes a category dedicated to handcrafts, promoting the UAE’s heritage and local talent.

Nominations for the awards open from the 11th February to 21st April.

Winners will be announced during the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of Make in the Emirates Forum on 19th May at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior government officials, industry leaders, investors and funding bodies. It will be the largest edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum since it launched three years ago.

Nomination forms are available on the official website at: https://miiteawards.moiat.gov.ae/auth/sign-up.

The awards are a key part of the ministry’s efforts to foster a healthy competitive environment and motivate companies to adopt best practices and advanced technologies to boost their competitiveness, locally, regionally and globally.

The awards’ evaluation committee upholds the highest standards of accuracy and transparency, ensuring that the most deserving institutions, companies, and individuals are honoured.

Candidates are evaluated based on their alignment with the criteria specified for each award category for which they apply.

The fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates Forum will focus on sectors including food & beverages, agritech, pharmaceuticals and medtech, ship, maritime, and boat manufacturing, metals and fabrication, handcrafts, advanced manufacturing, chemicals, plastics, and sustainable materials, hydrogen, electrical equipment and electronics, machinery and equipment, construction and materials, aerospace, automotive and defence.