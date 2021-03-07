MoIAT explores growth of healthcare sector post-COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) today convened a number of the country’s pharmaceutical and medical industry companies in the fourth session of its ‘Future of Industry Dialogue’ series to discuss ways in which the Ministry can drive the strong growth of the sector in a post-COVID-19 economy.

Led by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the virtual meeting drew the participation of Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, and a number of industry officials.

Dr. Al Jaber commended the collective efforts of the public and private sectors in responding to the pandemic, from manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) to the distribution and testing of vaccines.

Looking ahead, Dr. Al Jaber said, "Ensuring the future growth and resilience of the UAE’s healthcare sector in a post-pandemic world will depend on planning ahead, reinforcing critical supply chains and establishing a wider network of global partners."

He added, "There is one crucial enabler that we must weave into the DNA of our healthcare industry: the adoption of advanced technologies. We can and must enhance local production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and Industry 4.0 solutions. Not only will this diversify our economy and increase our local efficiencies, but it will improve our preparedness to scale production when it’s most needed, and this is vital to the industry’s future resilience."

The Minister underlined the role that MoIAT will play in working with all relevant stakeholders to develop the industrial ecosystem and accelerate the sector’s growth in the UAE.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the industrial sector to enhance in-country value, and boost its competitiveness locally, regionally and globally through creating a relevant and strong regulatory environment.

Other meeting participants included: Jürgen Lauterbach, CFO of Julphar; Basem Al-Barahmeh, General Manager of Globalpharma; Emad Nazih Baloosh, General Manager of Medpharma; Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman of LIFEPharma; Madhukar Tanna, CEO of Pharmax; Dr Salwa Sami, General Manager of Medysinal; Dr Zuhdi Sawalhi, CEO of Medisal; Helda Alosta, General Manager of Monrol; Dr Firas Razouk, General Manager of Fine Healthcare; Mohammed Hamad Al Badi, CEO of Tawam Medical Instruments Factory; Vivekananda Shenoy, General Manager of MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals; Ashish Koshy, CEO of G42 Healthcare; and Farhan Malik, General Manager of Pure Health.

The high-level ‘Future of Industry Dialogue’ initiative, a series of ongoing high-level virtual meetings, was launched in February 2021 by MoIAT to establish a new collaborative framework to build long-term synergies between government and industry in the UAE. Reflecting the UAE’s commitment to developing the national industrial ecosystem, the initiative focuses on identifying and mitigating sector-specific challenges and implementing innovative regulatory, logistical and financing frameworks to drive sustainable industrial development to pave the way for the country to achieve its aspirations in a post-COVID-19 world.