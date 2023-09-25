Open Menu

MoIAT Introduces Mandatory Use Of UAE Pass To Streamline Services

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has announced the mandatory use of digital national identity "UAE Pass" for clients and companies to access MoIAT's industrial standards, conformity and national accreditation services via website or smartphone app.

The initiative contributes to the UAE's digital transformation targets and aligns with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology objectives.

Humaid Hassan Alshamsi, Director of the Customer Happiness Department at MoIAT, emphasised that the UAE Pass was well-received during the trial phase, which was aimed at augmenting and improving client experience.

He added that this step will boost the UAE industrial sector's performance and growth, enabling agile online access to MoIAT's services, thus enhancing competitiveness and sustainability.

"A total of 16,574 companies have registered for UAE Pass. This is a significant increase which reflects the dedication of MoIAT's clients and their understanding of the importance of this initiative, which gives them immediate, secure access to numerous services. It also indicates their confidence in UAE Pass in simplifying administrative procedures and enhancing engagement.

He noted that providing services smoothly and effectively aligns with MoIAT's directives and the UAE government's digital transformation strategy.

Al Shamsi called on clients to join the new digital national identity system, which helps improve the business ecosystem and facilitates access to government services through digital platforms. He added that providing access to services more efficiently aligns with the government's digital transformation strategy and directives.

MoIAT implemented an online transition process, which came into effect as a mandatory requirement in mid-July. The process enables clients to digitally obtain document signatures and verification without visiting a service centre.

The ministry disseminated several guidelines to companies and clients, in Arabic and English, on the registration process and linking accounts to UAE Pass.

MoIAT clients can download the UAE Pass smartphone app on Apple Store or Google Play. Registration can be completed following simple steps, including uploading an Emirates ID, verifying mobile phone number and email address, and creating a password to access government services.

