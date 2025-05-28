MoIAT, MCBG forge strategic partnership to drive regulatory excellence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Multinational Companies Business Group (MCBG) to strengthen collaboration in the areas of standardisation, technical regulations, and capacity building—key pillars for advancing industrial and economic development in the UAE.

The MoU was signed during the Make it in the Emirates forum, and was signed by Dr. Farah Al Zarooni, Assistant Undersecretary for Standardization Affairs at MoIAT, and Turki Bin Moammar, Chairperson of MCBG.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and stakeholders from both organizations, underscoring the significance of the partnership for the nation’s industrial and regulatory landscape.

This strategic collaboration reflects a shared commitment to enhancing regulatory cooperation and fostering a business environment that meets the highest international standards. The agreement outlines joint initiatives including expert exchanges, capacity-building programs, participation in standardization committees, and collaboration on innovation-driven projects.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Farah Al Zarooni stated, “This agreement underscores our commitment to deepening engagement with the private sector, particularly with global industry leaders operating in the UAE.

Aligning our regulatory and standardization frameworks with international best practices is crucial to driving sustainable industrial growth and innovation in line with the UAE’s strategic vision.”

Turki Bin Moammar added, “MCBG is proud to collaborate with MoIAT in advancing shared priorities of knowledge exchange, high-quality standards, and future-ready regulatory frameworks. This MoU affirms our dedication to contributing to the UAE’s industrial and economic progress through meaningful dialogue and partnership.”

Representing a collective global market capitalization exceeding US$12 trillion, MCBG brings unparalleled expertise across key sectors such as manufacturing, energy, technology, healthcare, and consumer goods.

This agreement marks a significant milestone in MoIAT’s mission to cultivate a resilient, innovation-led industrial ecosystem. It further reinforces the role of public-private partnerships in achieving regulatory excellence, enhancing national competitiveness, and promoting long-term sustainable development.