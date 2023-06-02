UrduPoint.com

MoIAT Partners With MEXT To Implement Industrial Technology Transformation Index

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 04:45 PM

MoIAT partners with MEXT to implement Industrial Technology Transformation Index

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and MEXT signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to implement the UAE’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index (ITTI) and deploy the index overseas for the first time.

The move is part of the UAE's efforts to accelerate decarbonisation and digitalisation within the global manufacturing sector.

First implemented in the UAE in February in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, the ITTI will soon be deployed in the wider region following the MoU which was signed on the sidelines of the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’ on Wednesday by Tariq Al Hashmi, Director of Technology Adoption and Development at MoIAT, and Efe Erdem, Executive Director of MEXT, in the presence of Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of MoIAT.

Based in Türkiye, MEXT supports industrial companies along their digital and green transformation journey towards Industry 4.0. MEXT is the Technology and Innovation Centre of the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries (MESS) and it includes an ecosystem of more than 50 globally recognised technology providers, universities, and institutions.

Launched under the Technology Transformation Programme by MoIAT and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the ITTI is a comprehensive framework to measure the digital maturity and sustainability of factories and formulate a roadmap for industrial transformation.

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public education and Advanced Technology, said that this partnership will pave the path for the ITTI to be implemented in the wider region, representing a significant step in the UAE’s efforts to help accelerate the decarbonisation of the global manufacturing sector. "By implementing the index with our strategic partners at MEXT, MoIAT is driving digitalisation and sustainable industrial development in the region in line with our role as a champion of 4IR, advanced technology, digital transformation and innovation.”

Al Amiri added, “We know that the decarbonisation of industry must be an inclusive and global effort. That is why the UAE is committed to creating enablers that support industries around the world to harness advanced technologies and enhance efficiency.

We are actively seeking to engage countries and partners that share our ambition to transform industry through digitalisation and sustainable practices.”

Efe Erdem, Executive Director of MEXT, commented, “MEXT will be glad to share expertise and technical knowledge from Türkiye with the industry in UAE, fostering new collaborations and opportunities within the framework of the new MoU. We believe the initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology throughout the country, including The Technology Transformation Programme (ITT) are very crucial steps in empowering the industry for its digitalisation and sustainability journey. MEXT will continue its engagements in the UAE to assist the industry with its transformation.”

Announced at the World Government Summit 2023, the ITTI enables manufacturers to make data-driven decisions to allocate resources more effectively and unlock financial incentives. The index promotes the integration of 4IR applications and sustainability best practices and raises awareness about the benefits of advanced technology. The ITTI is the first of its kind to integrate 4IR fundamentals with sustainability in one comprehensive framework.

Under the MoU, MoIAT and MEXT will collaborate to support ITTI’s rollout in the region. They will achieve this through spreading awareness of the index through roadshows and events, co-creating programmes to support digital transformations and decarbonisation based on the findings of the ITTI, as well as generating thought leadership on Industry 4.0 and sustainability.

The ITTI is a key pillar in the UAE’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It is a game-changing initiative designed to help companies take their first steps towards Industry 4.0 and make their operations more sustainable.

Four of the ITTI’s categories are sustainability related, including Sustainability Strategy & Governance, Water & Wastewater Management, Emissions Management, and Material Circularity. The ITTI is simple and intuitive to understand, making it an effective and forward-looking planning tool for manufacturers.

Related Topics

World Technology Education Water UAE Abu Dhabi February From Government Industry Share Best

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation ..

UAE participates in ICAO&#039;s 2nd World Aviation Forum

2 minutes ago
 'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz, ..

'Serious negotiations can only be with PM Shehbaz,’: Sana reacts to Imran’s ..

1 hour ago
 Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

1 hour ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

2 hours ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

2 hours ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.