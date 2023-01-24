MoIAT reduces fees for 14 services to enhance business environment in industrial sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has reduced the fees for 14 main and sub services and waived the fee for one service as of January 1st, 2023.

The move aligns with the objectives of the ‘’Make in the Emirates'' initiative to create an attractive business environment for local and international investors and support entrepreneurship and SMEs in the industrial sector by reducing the cost of doing business in the UAE.

MoIAT said that in line with the announcement of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, the service fee reduction will encourage sustainable industries by promoting the deployment of advanced technology that lowers emissions and enhances the circularity of the sector.

The drive includes reducing the fee of issuing product conformity certificate from a provider of a specific conformity assessment from AED 1,000 to AED 670, issuing a conformity certificate for optional (unrestricted) products from AED 3,700 to AED 1,720, licensing to use the Emirates Quality Mark from AED 26,000 to AED 2,000, licensing to use the national Halal mark from AED 18,000 to AED 2,000, and scope expansion of the Emirates Quality Mark and the national Halal mark from AED 2,500 to AED 250.

The scheme also includes reducing the fees of the notification of conformity assessment bodies from AED 33,000 to AED 24,500 and registering conformity assessment bodies from AED 7,500 to AED 5,000.

In addition, MoIAT waived the fee for selling UAE standards that previously costed AED 481 to raise awareness of the importance of national standards and their role in supporting the industrial sector and economic development.

Omar Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the MoIAT, said, “The reduction and cancellation of some fees is in line with the ministry’s keenness to develop priority industrial sectors in the country and enhance its investment appeal, in line with the 'We the UAE 2031' vision that represents a national plan that offers promising opportunities for global partners.

We also seek to further strengthen the UAE’s position as a global partner and an attractive and influential economic centre, as we enhance the competitiveness of industrial companies and their products without affecting the efficiency of their operations, as well as the certificates they issue.

He added, “The reduction of fees will improve the UAE’s competitiveness through growth in economy and business development, which will reflect on the index of ease of doing business. The move is in line with the ministry's commitment to enhancing the flexibility of the legislative framework and providing added value to its customers. It also reduces the burden on the designated bodies as well as the registered conformity assessment bodies, which supports national industries in line with the national industry and advanced technology strategy, Operation 300bn.

He noted that MoIAT pays great attention to establishing an efficient and effective industrial business environment, as studies conducted by the ministry's sectors indicated an increase in factories demand to obtain certificates, with an expected annual growth rate of up to 25 percent in the number of applications for next year, compared to a 12 percent increase in applications in 2020. In addition, MoIAT anticipates an increase in requests for licensing the use of the Emirates Quality Mark and for issuing conformity certificates for products according to health and safety requirements.

