MoIAT To Showcase Business Opportunities, Incentives At ‘Make It In The Emirates Forum’

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 11:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2023) The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has said that second Make it in the Emirates Forum is an open invitation to investors from around the world to launch their businesses in the UAE.

Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at MoIAT, said, “The second Make it in the Emirates Forum will showcase unique opportunities, incentives, and enablers for entrepreneurship in the industrial sector. The forum will also present financing solutions designed to attract more industrial investments.”

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Tawazun Council, and Emirates Global Aluminum Company confirmed that “Make it in the Emirates Forum” and the accompanying exhibition will witness the announcement of many unique opportunities and capabilities for entrepreneurship in the industrial sector.

He continued, “The ministry provides investors with key incentives and enablers, most notably the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, as well as procurement opportunities for national products. The Technology Transformation Programme, which supports the Make it in the Emirates initiative, promotes business growth within existing industries, the launch of new projects, and the strengthening of partnerships between local and international companies.”

He added, “The forum is set to convene companies, entrepreneurs, startups, small and medium-sized businesses, decision-makers, investors, and experts to present procurement plans.

The forum is one of the MENA region’s largest industrial sector events. It represents an important platform for showcasing the latest trends in industrial automation, the role of technology in developing the industrial sector, and the importance of sustainability.”

In the context of sustainability, he noted the importance of companies adopting the ministry’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index.

The forum is open to key decision-makers, government officials, private sector representatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives of major industrial companies.

It will involve the announcement of major investment opportunities, enablers, incentives, and new projects.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council, said, "The collaboration between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Tawazun Council stems from a shared desire to advance sustainable development and strengthen the UAE's position as a global leader in industry and technology, in alignment with the vision of the wise leadership to foster innovation, create a diversified knowledge-based economy, and transform challenges into opportunities.

We are confident that this partnership will contribute to the industrial development, economic growth, competitiveness, capacity building, and R&D investments."

Tawazun Council aspires to increase its contribution to the country's civilian and military industries by fostering ecosystem growth, in line with the 'Make It In The Emirates' programme, which is geared toward helping local industries advance their offerings and expand into new markets.

Abdul Nasser Bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “EGA has been proudly 'Making it in the Emirates' since 1979. Today, we are the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and our UAE-made metal is shipped to more than 50 countries.

As a pioneer of economic diversification and the heart of one of the UAE’s most important industrial sectors, we are strongly focused on further growing our contribution to the UAE’s industrial economy.

The Make it in the Emirates Forum is an important opportunity to highlight how we can expand our local supply chain further from the US$1.7 billion we currently spend in the UAE each year. It is also an opportunity to explore further ways UAE companies can make products using our aluminium.”

