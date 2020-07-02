MoJ, DREI to raise criteria for accrediting real estate experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Justice, MoJ, in coordination with the Dubai Real Estate Institute, DREI, have announced the formation of a committee to interview and test applicants to register with the real estate experts’ roster at the ministry and work to prepare qualification and training programmes for those who pass the prescribed tests.

The committee has approved the following classification categories as real estate experts: rental, appraisal, transaction, freehold, and general expert.

Commenting on the new committee, Hend Al Marri, CEO of the DREI, stated, "The formation of this committee is the result of a cooperation between the ministry and the DREI to accredit a group of real estate experts in accordance with the best global practices. This guarantees real estate experts with a high degree of competence and experience before the judicial authorities to ensure the safety of the real estate sector and enhance professional standards to achieve public interest.

"

"The DREI follows its mission of qualifying employees in the real estate sector and providing the sector with specialised cadres to ensure it remains at the forefront of global competition and continues to achieve excellence to strengthen Dubai's position on the list of global real estate investment destinations," Al Marri said.

In turn, Aisha Sulaiman Al Ali, Director of the Department of Experts at the ministry, said, "At the MoJ, we are prepared to closely cooperate with government entities across various sectors at the Federal level in line with the vision of our wise leadership, especially when it comes to the approval of experts whose nature of their work is linked to judicial authorities.

She added that the registration for the expert roster will be open until the end of next February.