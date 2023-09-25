Open Menu

Mona Al Marri Meets With Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Mona Al Marri meets with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, today met with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group, on the sidelines of the inaugural Youth Media Forum held today.

The meeting discussed new avenues for collaboration and exchange of expertise between the media communities of Dubai and China.
Mona Al Marri said: “The media sectors of Dubai and China have fostered a very close relationship as part of the framework of strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Our meeting explored how we can further build on these strong bonds and take advantage of new opportunities for interaction, engagement and collaboration between the media communities of Dubai and the UAE.

We examined strategies to tap new synergies and complementarities between the two industries to launch initiatives that can bring mutual benefits.”
The meeting explored the potential for partnerships in the field of television drama, media content production and the creation of mechanisms for knowledge sharing in diverse media fields.

The two sides also discussed how the media communities of Dubai and China can leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to create content that is reflective of their respective cultures and value systems while maintaining their appeal for a global audience.
Jia Peng, Director of CGTN China Media Group, said the meeting was a fruitful dialogue on initiatives that can enhance broader Sino-Emirati engagement in the media sector.

The ties between Dubai and China represent an example of a cooperative network that advances progress and growth in a rapidly evolving global media landscape. He further said the meeting holds the promise of the creation of a shared knowledge base that can benefit media in both countries.


The meeting also discussed the development of a framework for facilitating cooperation and joint projects that could significantly expand the scope for collaboration in the future.

Related Topics

Exchange China UAE Dubai Progress September Media TV

Recent Stories

RTA hosts Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Tr ..

RTA hosts Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport

9 minutes ago
 Mining sector to contribute 5% to non-oil GDP by 2 ..

Mining sector to contribute 5% to non-oil GDP by 2030

1 hour ago
 Commerce minister underscores significance of incr ..

Commerce minister underscores significance of increasing investment

1 hour ago
 PM’s speech at General Assembly is reflection of ..

PM’s speech at General Assembly is reflection of Pakistani people's aspiration ..

1 hour ago
 Body of teenage girl found from canal

Body of teenage girl found from canal

1 hour ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaug ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates plastic road in Lahore

1 hour ago
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Quaid District Project, orde ..

1 hour ago
 HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs1.68 billion fro ..

HESCO claims recovery of almost Rs1.68 billion from consumers, electricity thiev ..

1 hour ago
 Germany's housing sector slumps into crisis

Germany's housing sector slumps into crisis

1 hour ago
 Training session on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and E ..

Training session on ‘Food Entrepreneurship and Empowering Women’ held

1 hour ago
 Citizens to get relief from District Price Control ..

Citizens to get relief from District Price Control Committee Hyderabad against p ..

1 hour ago
 Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi co ..

Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi concludes its debut at Jeonju In ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East