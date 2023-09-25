Mona Al Marri meets with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2023) DUBAI, 25th September, 2023 (WAM) – Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, today met with Jia Peng, Director, CGTN China Media Group, on the sidelines of the inaugural Youth Media Forum held today.

The meeting discussed new avenues for collaboration and exchange of expertise between the media communities of Dubai and China.

Mona Al Marri said: “The media sectors of Dubai and China have fostered a very close relationship as part of the framework of strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

Our meeting explored how we can further build on these strong bonds and take advantage of new opportunities for interaction, engagement and collaboration between the media communities of Dubai and the UAE.

We examined strategies to tap new synergies and complementarities between the two industries to launch initiatives that can bring mutual benefits.”

The meeting explored the potential for partnerships in the field of television drama, media content production and the creation of mechanisms for knowledge sharing in diverse media fields.

The two sides also discussed how the media communities of Dubai and China can leverage each other’s strengths and expertise to create content that is reflective of their respective cultures and value systems while maintaining their appeal for a global audience.

Jia Peng, Director of CGTN China Media Group, said the meeting was a fruitful dialogue on initiatives that can enhance broader Sino-Emirati engagement in the media sector.

The ties between Dubai and China represent an example of a cooperative network that advances progress and growth in a rapidly evolving global media landscape. He further said the meeting holds the promise of the creation of a shared knowledge base that can benefit media in both countries.



The meeting also discussed the development of a framework for facilitating cooperation and joint projects that could significantly expand the scope for collaboration in the future.

