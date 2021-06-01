UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Money Supply Aggregate M1 Hits AED644.4 Billion In April

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:15 PM

Money Supply aggregate M1 hits AED644.4 billion in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has announced that the Money Supply aggregate M1 increased 0.3 percent, from AED642.3 billion at the end of March 2021 to AED644.4 billion at the end of April 2021.

The Money Supply aggregate M2 decreased to AED1462.5 billion at the end of April 2021, meanwhile, the Money Supply aggregate M3 reduced to AED1764.8 billion at the end of April 2021.

The Monetary Base contracted by 1.4 percent falling from AED437.1 billion at the end of March 2021 to AED430.8 billion at the end of April 2021. The main driving force behind this fall in the Monetary Base was 20.0 percent and 3.7 percent decrease in Reserve Requirements and Certificates of Deposit & Monetary Bills, respectively.

Currency Issued and Banks & OFCs’ Current Accounts & Overnight Deposits of Banks at CBUAE rose by 2.2 percent and 20.5 percent, correspondingly.

Gross banks’ assets, including bankers’ acceptances, fell by 0.2 percent to AED3169.3 billion at the end of April 2021.

Gross credit increased by 0.5 percent from AED 1754.4 billion at the end of March 2021 to AED1763.2 billion at the end of April 2021. Gross Credit rose because of 0.5percent and 0.3percent increases in Domestic Credit and Foreign Credit, respectively.

The rise in Domestic Credit was mainly due to a 1.3 percent, 0.4 percent and 4.9 percent increases in credit to Public Sector (GREs), credit to Private Sector and credit to Non-Banking Financial Institutions, respectively. Overshadowing a 0.1 percent reduction in credit to Government Sector.

Total bank deposits decreased by 0.2 percent, falling from AED1881.3 billion at the end of March 2021 to AED1877.3 billion at the end of April 2021, attributable to 0.7 percent reduction in Resident Deposits, overriding a 3.8 percent rise in Non-Resident Deposits.

Resident Deposits fell mainly due to 12.5 percent and 6.4 percent reductions in GREs Deposits and Non-Banking Financial Institutions’ Deposits, respectively. Superseding the 5 percent rise in Government Sector Deposits.

Related Topics

UAE Bank UAE Dirham Money March April From Government Billion

Recent Stories

APHC condemns India's barbaric attitude towards ja ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Opposition Politician Gudkov Says His Hous ..

5 minutes ago

PIA special plane airlifts batch of Sinopharm vacc ..

5 minutes ago

New police raids in Russia, critic pulled off flig ..

5 minutes ago

Lukashenko Says Russia Will Supply Modern Weapons ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus, Russia Will Not Create Supranational Cust ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.