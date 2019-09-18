UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Money Supply M3 Hits AED1.632 Trillion In August

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.632 trillion in August

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE has announced that the Money Supply Aggregate M3 edged up to AED1.632 trillion in August, from AED1.602 trillion by the end of 2018.

According to the bank's statistics, government's deposits amounted to AED269 bn in August with monetary deposits standing at AED433.6, and quasi-monetary deposits at AED853.4 bn.

Issued cash reached AED90.2 bn, with Currency in circulation outside banks estimated at AED75.4 bn.

Money Supply M1 comprises currency in circulation outside banks (currency issued - cash at banks) plus monetary deposits; while Money Supply M2 includes M1 plus Quasi Monetary Deposits(resident time and savings deposits in Dirham plus resident deposits in foreign currencies). Money Supply M3 means M2 plus government deposits at banks and at the CBUAE.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money August 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

NAB arrested PTI top leader Khursheed Shah

4 minutes ago

CDA continue operation against encroachments

4 minutes ago

Pakistan to respond India's aggression befittingly ..

4 minutes ago

Police nabs two alleged extortionists in Hyderabad ..

4 minutes ago

PTI demands high level inquiry of BDS student's my ..

4 minutes ago

Resolution of Kashmir issue, corruption eliminatio ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.