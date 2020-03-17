UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Money Supply M3 Hits AED1.694 Trillion In February

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:15 PM

Money Supply M3 hits AED1.694 trillion in February

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2020) The Central Bank of the UAE has announced that the Money Supply Aggregate M3 edged up to circa AED1.694 trillion in February 2020, from AED1.69 trillion by the end of the preceding month.

According to the bank's statistics, the government's deposits amounted to AED267.

4 bn in February with monetary deposits standing at AED447 bn, and quasi-monetary deposits at AED897 bn.

Issued cash reached AED96 bn, with Currency in circulation outside banks is estimated at AED85.2 bn.

In the meantime, the UAE monetary base grew to circa AED415.6 billion by the end of February, an increase of AED7.1 billion from AED408.5 billion in January.

The CBUAE's current account balance reached AED25.4 billion in February with banks' required reserve standing AED130.1 billion.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Money January February 2020 From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Central Bank&#039;s total assets up 10.3 percent t ..

3 minutes ago

French Open tennis tournament postponed due to cor ..

5 minutes ago

Dow rises 5%, adding to gains on latest US stimulu ..

5 minutes ago

Tennis Tournament French Open Rescheduled to Fall ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Football Union Suspends All Tournaments Un ..

5 minutes ago

Focal person for Corona virus , MPA Gulam Qadir Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.