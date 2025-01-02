MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) The 1 billion Followers Summit has named MONIIFY as a strategic partner for its third edition organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai's Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future.

Built for emerging markets, MONIIFY is designed to deliver business and financial content for millennials and Gen Z audiences. This partnership leverages MONIIFY's content and audience to advance the impact of the content industry and empower creators with insights and the latest news in new media to amplify their positive community impact.

Michael Peters, CEO of MONIIFY, said, "The MONIIFY brand has attracted content creators and talent who are recognised voices in business, technology and finance - from crypto to AI and more. Partnering with the 1 Billion Followers Summit provides us an invaluable opportunity to connect with leading influencers, content creators and executives, giving them a platform to reach emerging markets.

This Summit, he said, will also facilitate networking and collaboration with key content creators while offering insights into the latest disruptive innovations across new media and the creative industries.

Peters added, "Since our launch, MONIIFY has collaborated with global creators, producing a diverse range of content such as short finance and business news videos, easy-to-understand explainers, and deep-dive interviews, which appeal to Gen Z globally.

"

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office, said, "The third 1 Billion Followers Summit features interactive workshops, panels, and dialogues led by global executives, top creators, and leading influencers. These sessions are designed to transform the landscape of impactful content creation and advance the Summit's mission of uniting influencers and changemakers to amplify critical global issues, catalyse creative thinking, and foster learning and knowledge sharing."

Founded by serial entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris, MONIIFY aims to become the go-to-platform empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and investors to make smarter money moves by uncovering insights from the latest in tech, AI, cryptocurrency, and energy.

MONIIFY's content goes beyond conventional financial news, spotlighting future industries. Targeting the next generation, MONIIFY delivers inspiring content in clear, direct language across their preferred platforms.

Aspiring to be the leading news source for entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals seeking knowledge, financial freedom, and wealth in the world's fastest-growing economies, MONIIFY's shows and newsroom are led by recognised industry leaders.

With a focus on emerging markets, the platform analyses investment trends and the potential of advanced technologies and emerging economies, providing daily updates on investment and trade, particularly in Southeast Asia, India, and GCC markets.