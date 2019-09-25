UrduPoint.com
Montegrappa Launches Unique Fountain Pen To Commemorate Emirati Astronaut In Space

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) DUBAI, 25th September 2019 (WAM) - To commemorate the UAE’s first manned mission to space, Montegrappa, an Italian company of luxury products, has launched a unique fountain pen commissioned for the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, celebrating Hazza Al Mansoori, the first Emirati Astronaut in space.

MBRSC is also responsible for the development of various projects including the UAE Astronaut Programme and the development of the Mars 2117 vision to build a human colony on Mars.

To celebrate this historic event, Montegrappa crafted a unique fountain pen and dedicated it to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC.

The pen, shaped in the form of a rocket, features the UAE flag on the barrel, the logo of MBRSC on the cap and a portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on a solid gold nib.

The pen was presented to MBRSC for a display to commemorate this special event, after being on display at the Montegrappa boutique in the UAE throughout the month of July 2019.

