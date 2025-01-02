Montenegro Gunman Kills 10, Dies After Attempting Suicide
Published January 02, 2025
PODGORICA, Montenegro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2025) At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage in a small town in Montenegro, the country's interior minister, Danilo Saranovic, said.
The shooter died from self-inflicted injuries on Thursday after attempting suicide, Saranovic added.
The Montenegrin government declared three days of national mourning.
