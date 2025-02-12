Open Menu

Montenegro Keen To Strengthen UAE Ties, Boost Investments: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, affirmed that his country is strongly focused on fostering economic growth and seizing investment opportunities, highlighting the importance of consolidating diplomatic relations with historical allies and partners, particularly the UAE.

He noted that Montenegro has maintained close ties with the UAE since the Yugoslav era, through its independence and beyond.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) Prime Minister Spajić said that relations between the two countries have witnessed significant progress recently, underlining the Montenegrin government’s commitment to strengthening these ties and elevating them to new heights.

He explained that Montenegro has achieved remarkable economic growth over the past five years, with its gross domestic product doubling to record one of the highest growth rates in Europe and potentially beyond.

He pointed out that the country is currently undergoing a major investment phase in infrastructure, extending over the next seven to eight years.

Development plans include the construction of approximately 490 kilometres of highways, the restructuring of two major international airports, the modernisation of a key port, and the rehabilitation and development of the railway network, among other projects.

Spajić emphasised that these projects align with the government’s vision to enhance internal connectivity and facilitate movement between cities, in addition to supporting the tourism sector and attracting investments.

Regarding Montenegro’s economic relations with the UAE, Spajić stated that his government seeks to enhance trade cooperation and investments with Emirati companies, stressing that the government is now heavily focused on economic development and investment.

He said, “Last year, we witnessed strong interest in strengthening ties with the UAE, and we look forward to ensuring the protection of all Emirati business and investment interests in Montenegro, in addition to expanding the scope of future partnerships.”

The Montenegrin Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the World Government Summit, describing it as “a unique global platform.”

He concluded by reaffirming that Montenegro has made a strong return to the economic arena, stating, “Montenegro’s economy is among the fastest-growing in the region and is fully prepared for global partnerships.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Europe UAE Progress Independence All Government

Recent Stories

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development proj ..

ADQ signs MoU with IFC to advance development projects in emerging markets

37 seconds ago
 Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with P ..

Dubai Coffee Auction sets new record prices with Panamanian Geisha sold for $10, ..

45 seconds ago
 Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost inve ..

Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

53 seconds ago
 UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic ..

UAE investments contribute to stimulating economic growth in Latvia: Prime Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relati ..

1 minute ago
 DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Du ..

DIFC introduces new PropTech solution, boosting Dubai’s appeal as leading prop ..

1 minute ago
Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to ..

Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister: Looking forward to more investment opportunities ..

31 minutes ago
 Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices decrease by Rs1600 per tola in Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event ..

IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

46 minutes ago
 UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supportin ..

UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action

46 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Mun ..

Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East