Montenegro keen to strengthen UAE ties, boost investments: Prime Minister

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, affirmed that his country is strongly focused on fostering economic growth and seizing investment opportunities, highlighting the importance of consolidating diplomatic relations with historical allies and partners, particularly the UAE.

He noted that Montenegro has maintained close ties with the UAE since the Yugoslav era, through its independence and beyond.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) Prime Minister Spajić said that relations between the two countries have witnessed significant progress recently, underlining the Montenegrin government’s commitment to strengthening these ties and elevating them to new heights.

He explained that Montenegro has achieved remarkable economic growth over the past five years, with its gross domestic product doubling to record one of the highest growth rates in Europe and potentially beyond.

He pointed out that the country is currently undergoing a major investment phase in infrastructure, extending over the next seven to eight years.

Development plans include the construction of approximately 490 kilometres of highways, the restructuring of two major international airports, the modernisation of a key port, and the rehabilitation and development of the railway network, among other projects.

Spajić emphasised that these projects align with the government’s vision to enhance internal connectivity and facilitate movement between cities, in addition to supporting the tourism sector and attracting investments.

Regarding Montenegro’s economic relations with the UAE, Spajić stated that his government seeks to enhance trade cooperation and investments with Emirati companies, stressing that the government is now heavily focused on economic development and investment.

He said, “Last year, we witnessed strong interest in strengthening ties with the UAE, and we look forward to ensuring the protection of all Emirati business and investment interests in Montenegro, in addition to expanding the scope of future partnerships.”

The Montenegrin Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the World Government Summit, describing it as “a unique global platform.”

He concluded by reaffirming that Montenegro has made a strong return to the economic arena, stating, “Montenegro’s economy is among the fastest-growing in the region and is fully prepared for global partnerships.”