Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests glamorous introduction to pre-historic Mleiha region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) is gearing up to cross a brand new milestone in its journey of transforming Sharjah into a vibrant hub for sustainable eco-tourism in the region.

The authority has announced that the family-friendly Moon Retreat, which will be the fourth eco-luxury retreat to join Shurooq’s Sharjah Collection brand, managed by Mysk by Shaza, is all set to welcome overnight guests – desert adventurers and glampers alike – from around the world in Q1 of 2021, when the UAE’s weather is ideal for immersing in the flurry of outdoor activities and nature-inspired experiences that the archaeologically rich Mleiha region has on offer.

With the introduction of Moon Retreat, and Shurooq’s previously developed public attractions nearby, namely, Mysk Al Faya Retreat, operating under Shurooq’s "Sharjah Collection" brand managed by Mysk by Shaza, Shurooq’s Mleiha archaeological and eco-tourism destination and the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, the Authority continues to create exciting new avenues for lovers of local history unprecedented access to Mleiha, whose intriguing history dating back thousands of years was left largely undiscovered until recently.

One of the biggest attractions of Moon Retreat will be epic stargazing opportunities, thanks to very little light pollution in the vast Mleiha desert.

This will be Shurooq’s second boutique hospitality offering in the Mleiha region, the first one being Mysk Al Faya Retreat.

A unique way of desert glamping that combines resort-style services with traditional camping, Moon Retreat will feature 10 single-bed domes, 4 family tents and 2 single-bed tents.

Each unit is self-sufficient, fitted with all amenities that guests would require on a day-to-day basis. Guests can pre-order ready-to-grill meals during their stay, which can be cooked on their private barbeque grills in their tents while enjoying Mleiha’s breath-taking landscape.

Most of the domes and tents will also feature private pools. In addition to a reception area where guest will be welcomed and a community area, featuring a bonfire and BBQ experience will offer guests an opportunity to socialise.

Guests will be advised on hiking route trails to allow them to create their unique journeys of discovery and exploration of the vast Mleiha region. An entire day can be spent in the nearby Mleiha Archaeological Centre, which is home to a fascinating collection of artefacts and fossils discovered in massive archaeological excavations which have revealed the oldest evidence of human life outside of Africa, on the Mleiha site.

Guests at the Moon Retreat will be allowed access to activities offered by the other properties in the vicinity such as Mysk Al Faya Retreat and Mleiha Archaeological Centre, including Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in the nearby Al Badayer Desert.

Khawla Al Hashimi, Director of Project Development at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said, "Moon Retreat offers camping enthusiasts, tourists and visitors of all ages looking to explore the region’s most stunning natural attractions, an unparalleled opportunity to indulge in unique holiday experiences and relax in nature, away from the hustle of the city. "