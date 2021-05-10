UrduPoint.com
Moon-sighting Committee Urges Muslims To Watch For Crescent Of Shawwal

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) The moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the UAE to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Tuesday evening, 29th Ramadan, 1442 H, which corresponds to 11th May, 2021 The committee requested anyone who sees the crescent to contact the number 026921166 to be directed to the nearest court to record the testimony.

