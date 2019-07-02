MOPA mourns death Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has mourned Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who died on Monday in the United Kingdom.

The Ministry issued a statement saying, "President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, mourns with grief and sorrow, the death of Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the son of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace, and grant his family patience and solace."

According to the statement, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa ordered for the UAE flag to be flown at half-mast across the country, and declared a three-day mourning period.