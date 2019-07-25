Mopping up operations continue in Cape Town after heavy downpours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2019) Mopping up operations are continuing in the South African city of Cape Town and surrounds that witnessed heavy downpours during the past three days, African news Agency, ANI, reported on Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre on Wednesday said it has recorded 176 incidents, including flooding, power outages, fallen trees and structural damages, following the recent heavy rains in Cape Town.

Cape Town and large parts of the Western Cape was hit by heavy downpours as well as strong winds overnight on Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

The city's Disaster Operations Centre logged 43 flooding-related incidents, 122 power outages across the metropole, nine incidents of trees that had blown over or fallen branches, and two incidents where roofs were blown off, in Masiphumelele and Burundi informal settlement.

"This situation will change as repair teams make their way through the list of reported incidents. We ask that residents please bear with us as assessments have to be completed for purposes of record, before assistance like flood kits can be provided," the ANI report quoted JP Smith, Mayoral committee member for safety and security, as saying.