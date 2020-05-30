UrduPoint.com
More Businesses To Resume Economic Activities In Ajman

Sat 30th May 2020 | 01:15 AM

More businesses to resume economic activities in Ajman

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2020) More businesses will be allowed to resume economic activities from Sunday, 31 May, under ''Guidelines and Protocols for Reopening of Economic Activities'', the Department of Economic Development in Ajman, DED-Ajman, announced.

Cinemas, gyms, fitness clubs, children's saloons as well as valet parking and car washing service will receives customers at 50 percent of their total capacity with strict prohibition of gatherings.

Retail and whole sale sector can also receive customers with 70 percent total capacity while employee capacity is increased to 70 percent.

The second "Guidelines and Protocols for Reopening of Economic Activities" which cites all the precautions and preventive measures and requisitions to limit the spread of corona virus, COVID-19. The guidelines have been recently announced to ensure the preparedness and early readiness of facilities and their understanding of the requirements and the implementation thereof.

According to the Guidelines and Protocols, people over 60 years and children below 12 years old will be allowed to visits health centres and clinic insides commercial centres provided that they should make pre-appointment date, be accompanied by an adult and inform the security men.

Valet parking services can be provided in allowed places including malls and hotels following implementation of preventive and precautionary measures by employees.

Employee of these establishments who came from abroad should adhere to self-quarantine and conduct the COVID-19 test before they resume work.

DED-Ajman called for on establishments to adhere to previous Guidelines and Protocols during the period of National Disinfection Programme, use temperature scanners to test employees and visitors, provide hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing (two metres).

The "Guidelines & Protocols for Reopening of Economic Activities" aim to ensure the safety and health of community and avoiding the disruption of efforts to confront coronavirus.

