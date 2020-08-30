UrduPoint.com
More Food Assistance Delivered To Needy Families In Mukalla District, Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

HADHRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, has delivered more food assistance to the underprivileged families in the Governorate of Hadhramaut as part of the UAE's efforts to ease suffering of the Yemeni people.

The ERC distributed 50 food baskets, benefiting 2,500 individuals of needy families in the east of Mukalla District.

Since the start of 2020, the ERC distributed 30,410 food baskets to 152,050 individuals in the governorate.

