More foreign businesses opt for UAE as investor confidence rebounds

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) The total number of Gulf and foreign businesses operating in the UAE grew to 3,899 by end of January 2021, according to the UAE's National Economic register (NER).

This significant increase was supported by a rise in activity in most economic sectors last January.

The register’s figures also highlight the fact that the branches are distributed between free zones and those inside cities depending on the licences issued by relevant economic departments.

The branches of foreign and GCC companies in some free zones were added to the register at the start of the current year, as they were not registered last year, it added.

In more detail, the number of branches of foreign companies in the country amounted to 3,087 by the end of last January while the branches of GCC companies reached 812 in the period.