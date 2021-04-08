UrduPoint.com
More Indian Cities Placed Under COVID-19 Night Curfew

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

More Indian cities placed under COVID-19 night curfew

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, 7th April, 2021 (WAM) – With India recording the highest ever single day increase in new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, more cities and states came under night curfew as a preventive measure against the spread of the pandemic.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended the 9 pm to 5 am night curfew to the entire state with immediate effect. Until now the curfew was imposed only in 12 districts of the state.

He also ordered a reduction in the number of attendees at funerals and weddings to 50 people for indoor events and 100 people of they are held outdoors.

A total ban on political gatherings will be in force till 30th April.

In Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to impose night curfew within the limits of eight municipal corporations and 20 cities from 8 pm to 6 am till 30th April. All major events in the state have been cancelled. Only 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings and other social programmes.

Meanwhile, the national capital, New Delhi entered its second night of curfew which will be in effect till the end of this month.

The 24-hour record of new coronavirus infections in India on Wednesday is 115,736, and India’s total cases hitherto is 12.8 million.

