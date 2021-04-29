ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) UAE consumer prices slightly declined during Q1'21, pushing the Consumer price Index (CPI) down to 108.4 pts from 108.9 pts during the corresponding period last year, figures released by the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi (SCAD) have shown.

Expenditure increased on eight out of 12 groups of services covered by the CPI during the reference period, according to SCAD's figures.

The food and Beverages Group recorded the largest monthly increase in expenditure followed by textiles & clothing; housing; fuels; gas, electricity; water; health; communication; education; restaurants & hotels; and finally other services & goods.

Spending declined on other services, including furnishings & household equipment; maintenance; transport; recreation & culture; and tobacco.