More than 100,000 coronavirus infections in Chile

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) More than 100,000 people have already contracted COVID-19 in Chile, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

According to the German news agency, DPA, more than 1,100 people are reported to have died in the South American country after being infected with the virus.

To stop the virus from spreading, the greater Santiago area has been in quarantine for weeks.

Only on Monday the World Health Organisation, WHO, warned that the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America had not yet reached its peak.

In addition to Chile, the WHO includes Brazil, Peru and Mexico among the countries with high numbers of new infections.

The health systems in the countries are under pressure. In Chile, the medical association had warned a few days ago about the onslaught on hospitals that means almost all intensive care beds are occupied.

The research website at Johns Hopkins University is regularly updated with incoming data and therefore shows a higher level of confirmed infections than the official WHO figures. In some cases, however, the university's figures have recently been revised downwards, added DPA.