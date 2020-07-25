More than 15,000 violations for not giving priority to pedestrians in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police - represented by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate - have called on drivers to reduce speed near pedestrian crossings and give priority to pedestrians.

From 1st January until end of June 2020, the directorate said that the number of violations for not giving pedestrians way in designated areas and not adhering to speed limit near pedestrian crossing lines, reached 15,588 violations.

Vehicles who fail to give way to those crossing the road, will be fined AED500 and six black points, the directorate added.