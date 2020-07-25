UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 15,000 Violations For Not Giving Priority To Pedestrians In Abu Dhabi

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

More than 15,000 violations for not giving priority to pedestrians in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police - represented by the Traffic and Patrols Directorate - have called on drivers to reduce speed near pedestrian crossings and give priority to pedestrians.

From 1st January until end of June 2020, the directorate said that the number of violations for not giving pedestrians way in designated areas and not adhering to speed limit near pedestrian crossing lines, reached 15,588 violations.

Vehicles who fail to give way to those crossing the road, will be fined AED500 and six black points, the directorate added.

Related Topics

Police Abu Dhabi Road Traffic January June 2020

Recent Stories

Vietnam detects first coronavirus case in nearly 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Fazl-ur-Rehman’s unqualified brother appointed a ..

20 minutes ago

Ottoman Empire Caliph’s grand-daughter offers Ju ..

52 minutes ago

At least 9 people died in firing incident in Rawal ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 24 deaths, 1, 487 new cases of Co ..

2 hours ago

Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.