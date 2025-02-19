More than 170 countries to participate in AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi next April

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) More than 170 countries have confirmed their participation in the AIM Congress 2025 International Exhibition, taking place as part of the congress’s fourteenth edition at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 7th to 9th April.

Under the theme “Mapping the Future of Global Investment: The New Wave of a Globalised Investment Landscape - Towards a New Balanced World Structure”, the event aims to redefine investment trends and drive economic growth.

AIM Congress 2025 presents a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, companies, investors, and governments to showcase ambitious projects, exchange insights, and forge strategic partnerships that enhance investments across diverse sectors. With an expected attendance of over 25,000 participants from around the world, the congress serves as an unmatched platform for financing opportunities, business expansion, and high-level networking with key decision-makers in the global investment landscape.

The international AIM exhibition highlights sustainable development opportunities in the UAE and globally by showcasing innovative projects and initiatives, fostering job creation, and strengthening collaboration among participants to drive balanced economic growth in an era of accelerating challenges.

The exhibition is dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment and exploring practical strategies to attract investors to various economic sectors. It is structured around eight key portfolios:

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI): Your Gateway to Global Growth

International investors and startups will gain insights into the latest regulations, assess the impact of geopolitical factors on capital flows, explore emerging markets, and identify new investment destinations within a highly advanced and supportive business environment.

• Global Trade: Maximising Profits Across International Markets

Exporters and importers will benefit from discussions on smart supply chains, trade finance solutions, and modern customs regulations, enabling them to expand their businesses and leverage strategic partnerships.



• Startups and Unicorns: Incubating Innovation and Expansion

Startups and ambitious investors will have the opportunity to connect with venture capitalists and financiers, present their ideas to global investors, explore the latest funding strategies, and learn from the success stories of unicorn companies valued at over $1 billion.

• Future Cities: Building Smart and Sustainable Communities

Engineers, real estate developers, and policymakers will explore practical solutions for smart infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable mobility, unlocking significant investment opportunities in urban planning and construction.

• Future Finance: Preparing for the Next Financial Revolution

Financial institutions and investors will gain valuable insights into evolving banking systems, digital financial transactions, and the future of fintech through engagement with industry leaders.

• Global Manufacturing: Boosting Productivity with Advanced Technology

Industrial companies and manufacturers will discover ways to enhance productivity, integrate smart manufacturing technologies, and optimise operational efficiency.

• Digital Economy: Seizing Opportunities in the Virtual World

The exhibition will bring together government agencies, tech firms, and investors to explore emerging trends in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and cloud services, ensuring participants remain at the forefront of digital transformation.

• Entrepreneurs: Driving Growth for SMEs

SMEs will have the chance to present their innovative projects to global investors, participate in educational workshops, and gain expertise in financial management, digital marketing, and international expansion strategies.

AIM Congress 2025 continues to serve as a premier platform for fostering global investment opportunities, facilitating knowledge exchange, and driving sustainable economic development.