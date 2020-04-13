More than 200 Britons return home from Nepal via UAE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) Over 200 Britons were recently repatriated from Nepal via the UAE said the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy, two flights departed on 8th and 10th April from Kathmandu, Nepal and transited via the UAE before continuing to the UK.

The British Embassy in Nepal and the British Embassy in UAE facilitated the return home of over 200 stranded British travellers from Nepal via the UAE, the statement added.

Earlier this month, the UAE and the UK signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to allow flights carrying Britons to transit via UAE airports. The two flights from Nepal are the first to benefit from this agreement but there will be more.

The MoU is part of the UK Government’s effort to bring British nationals stranded overseas back home as quickly as possible.