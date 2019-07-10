More than 200 renowned energy experts to convene in Abu Dhabi for World Energy Congress

More than 200 of the most respected energy experts, pioneers and decision makers from around the globe have now been lined up to lead the discussions at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2019) More than 200 of the most respected energy experts, pioneers and decision makers from around the globe have now been lined up to lead the discussions at the 24th World Energy Congress in Abu Dhabi.

Held from 9th to 12th of September at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, the event will mark the first time it has taken place in the middle East. The event will witness an impressive list of Energy and business leaders who will lead discussions and debates on the latest hot topics in the sector.

The 24th World Energy Congress will see the presence of high profile speakers like Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; ,Awaidha Al Marar, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; and Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Petroleum and Petrochemicals of Mubadala Investment Company; Mohamed AlHammadi, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC; Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; and Sultan Bin Sulayem, Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop will be some of the eminent corporate representatives from the UAE at the 24th World Energy Congress.

High profile global speakers attending the 24th World Energy Congress from across the globe include Alexander Novak, the Russian Federation’s Minister of Energy; Dan Brouillette, Deputy Secretary of US Department of Energy; Megan Woods, New Zealand’s Minister of Energy and Resources; Joao Galamba, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Energy; Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources; Dr.

Mohamed Hamed Shaker, Egypt’s Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy; Matthew John Kean, Australia’s Minister of Energy and Environment; and Mohamed Arqab, Algeria’s Energy Minister.

Also speaking at the 24th World Energy Congress will be leading figures from the United Nations, the World Bank, as well as Friends of the Earth, World Wildlife Fund, General Electric, BASF, Hyundai and Petronas.

Extensively covering the full spectrum of energy output, supply and diversification from oil and gas to renewables and nuclear, the World Energy Congress is the largest, longest running and most influential energy gathering in the world.

Held every three years, the World Energy Congress pioneers new ways of thinking to crystalise action around energy in order to deliver an equitable and sustainable future. Referred to as the ‘Davos of energy issues’ it is the ideal global platform to showcase the vision of the UAE government to creating a sustainable and future-facing energy sector that embodies the legacy and leadership of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Alongside key Sponsor Hosts ADNOC, Mubadala, DEWA, Department of Energy, and ENEC, participants in the 24th World Energy Congress will deliver a positive and meaningful message and legacy that will influence the way the world provides, consumes and regulates energy for generations to come.