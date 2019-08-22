UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 2,200 Indian Companies Join Dubai Chamber In H1 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 07:00 PM

More than 2,200 Indian companies join Dubai Chamber in H1 2019

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) A total of 2,208 Indian companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry as new members in the first six months of 2019, marking a 18 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the non-profit public organisation has revealed.

Indian firms accounted for 24.4 percent of the new member companies that registered with Dubai Chamber between January and June 2019, bringing the total number of Indian members to 38,704, said a press release issue by Dubai Chamber on Thursday.

Over the same period, Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Mumbai held 124 meetings with investors in India who are keen to enter the Dubai market and leverage the emirate as a strategic hub to expand their footprint in the region.

The latest figures were released by Dubai Chamber ahead of the official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UAE on Friday, at a time when UAE-India economic ties are expanding rapidly.

India remains Dubai’s second-largest trading partner with AED116 billion ($31.6 billion) worth of bilateral non-oil trade in 2018. Bilateral trade is currently dominated by precious metals and pearls, mineral products and base metals.

Recent Dubai Chamber analysis suggests that there are several areas where India can potentially boost its exports to the UAE, including pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery, vehicles, apparel and clothing accessories.

Printed books, natural pearls, preparations of cereals, carpets and textiles were identified as high-potential products that can be exported from the UAE to India in the future.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, noted that the uptick in Indian members joining the Chamber follows important developments that have strengthened the India-UAE relationship in recent years, which include several high-level visits, strategic cooperation agreements signed by both governments, the expansion of direct flights and a steady increase in bilateral trade and investment flows.

He described the opening of Dubai Chamber’s representative office in Mumbai in 2018 as a strategic move in response to the increasing exchange between the UAE and Indian business communities, adding that the Chamber has set a new target of attracting 200 Indian startups to Dubai that specialise in key areas where the emirate is investing such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and smart city solutions.

He added that the Modi’s third visit to the UAE will send a strong message, reiterating India’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening this dynamic relationship and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Prime Minister Technology Exchange Exports Business Narendra Modi UAE Dubai Visit Vehicles Same Chamber Hub January June 2018 2019 Market Commerce Textile From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Candidancy application numbers prove citizens&#039 ..

5 minutes ago

President Masood explores collaborations of AJK un ..

20 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers find cause for rapid melt of one ..

20 minutes ago

Children, mine workers still vulnerable in Balochi ..

35 minutes ago

Annual economic loss of natural disasters in Asia ..

35 minutes ago

50% fines discount for 425,000 drivers: Dubai Poli ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.