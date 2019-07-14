UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Than 4 Million Visitors To Sheikh Zayed Mosque In H1 Of Year Of Tolerance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 11:15 AM

More than 4 million visitors to Sheikh Zayed Mosque in H1 of Year of Tolerance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a symbol of islam that embodies the message of peace, tolerance and diversity, welcomed 4,480,000 visitors from 249 nationalities in the first half the Year of Tolerance, according to the half-yearly statistics released by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC.

According to the statistics, there were 967,150 worshippers among the visitors.

The report noted that Asia topped the visitors list with over one million, followed by Europe with more than 623,000, North America with 95,000, Africa with more than 53,000, South America with 49,000 plus, and Australia with 25,000 while 2,178 visitors were from Antarctica.

Nationality-wise, the statistics indicated that India led the list of the ten countries with a tally of 392,246, followed by China with 335,530, Russia with 116,467, Germany with 102,285, France with 74,606, the United Kingdom, UK, with 63,676, the United States, US, with 60,209, Pakistan with 57,185, Italy with 44,787 and the Philippines with 43,229.

According to the figures, March registered the highest footprint, with 511,227 visitors.

"From January to June, 82 percent of the mosque visitors were tourists and 18 percent were residents," the statistical report added.

Women were the most frequent visitors to the mosque, accounting for 53 percent of the total tally.

Most visitors came from the age group of 46 years and above, constituting 31 percent of all visitors.

During the Holy Month of Ramadan, more than 890,000 Muslims broke their iftar in the mosque’s air-conditioned tents.

Over the first six months of the year, the SZGMC conducted 1,726 free-guided cultural tours. Tours are led by official SZGMC Guides who take visitors and other members of the public around the mosque explaining various elements of the architecture and Islamic culture.

The e-guide which informs visitors about the iconic landmark in 11 languages was used by 17,329 visitors.

The outstanding Islamic architecture of the mosque has attracted many prominent local and international media outlets. The SZGMC has received over 76 requests for coverage from the UAE, the US (CNN and ABC tv channels), Channel 7 Australia, Belgium TV, Armenia TV, Egypt TV , Daily youm7 of Egypt and the UK's University of Oxford.

The SZGMC, an affiliate to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, enjoys the support and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs. It was established to represent a cultural and intellectual platform formed on the combined basis of cultural and national values. It serves as an Iconic masterpiece reflecting the concepts and values of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, deeply rooted in the sentiment of the nation, and constitutes an extension of the doctrines of the tolerant Islamic religion, and the core values that form UAEs national identity

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Prime Minister Australia Russia Europe China Egypt France UAE Germany Armenia Tours Oxford Italy United Kingdom Belgium United States Philippines January March June Mosque Muslim Media TV All From Asia Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 14, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Twenty Houthi rebels killed in Sirwah front

11 hours ago

France to create space command within air force: M ..

11 hours ago

Hurricane Barry Makes Landfall in Louisiana, Weake ..

11 hours ago

Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, weakens to trop ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.