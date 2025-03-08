Open Menu

More Than 4,300 Runners To Attend Road Races At NAS Sports Tournament On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,7th March, 2025 (WAM) –  More than 4,300 male and female runners of different nationalities and ages are scheduled to take part in the road race to be held as part of the activities of the 12th edition of the ‘Nad Al Sheba sports Tournament’, on Saturday evening.

The largest sporting event of its kind, the tournament is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the slogan ‘Limitless Capabilities’.

The running competitions will start at 9 pm today (Saturday, March 8) at Meydan Racecourse, and participants will compete over distances of 10km, 5km and 4km at the Meydan Racecourse, in several age categories.

There will be a 10km Open category race for male and female citizens with participation from national teams, clubs, police teams, armed forces, civil defence, fitness trainers and professional athletes.

The 5km race will be at the community level for male and female citizens, with the Open category for men including senior citizens and residents (above 50 years), and the 4km race will be for junior boys and girls aged 13-14 years, and 11-12 years.

The entire racing on the night will be officiated and judged as per rules and regulations laid down by the UAE Athletics Federation.

Hosts the UAE advanced to the final of the teams padel competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kuwait, where they will meet the Netherlands.

