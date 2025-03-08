More Than 4,300 Runners To Attend Road Races At NAS Sports Tournament On Saturday
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) DUBAI,7th March, 2025 (WAM) – More than 4,300 male and female runners of different nationalities and ages are scheduled to take part in the road race to be held as part of the activities of the 12th edition of the ‘Nad Al Sheba sports Tournament’, on Saturday evening.
The largest sporting event of its kind, the tournament is held annually during the holy month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex under the slogan ‘Limitless Capabilities’.
The running competitions will start at 9 pm today (Saturday, March 8) at Meydan Racecourse, and participants will compete over distances of 10km, 5km and 4km at the Meydan Racecourse, in several age categories.
There will be a 10km Open category race for male and female citizens with participation from national teams, clubs, police teams, armed forces, civil defence, fitness trainers and professional athletes.
The 5km race will be at the community level for male and female citizens, with the Open category for men including senior citizens and residents (above 50 years), and the 4km race will be for junior boys and girls aged 13-14 years, and 11-12 years.
The entire racing on the night will be officiated and judged as per rules and regulations laid down by the UAE Athletics Federation.
Hosts the UAE advanced to the final of the teams padel competition with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kuwait, where they will meet the Netherlands.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architec ..
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 unive ..
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transp ..
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Off ..
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schoo ..
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FA ..
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri a ..
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow
More than 4,300 runners to attend road races at NAS Sports Tournament on Saturda ..
Women will continue to be symbol of strength, generosity: Sheikha Fatima
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet with judiciary2 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Culture launches National Policy for Preservation of Modern Architectural Heritage21 seconds ago
-
Dubai Future Foundation announces funding for 24 research projects from 13 universities33 seconds ago
-
RTA introduces ‘Takamul Permit’ to enhance integration between luxury transport, car rental sect ..43 seconds ago
-
UN emergency aid fund releases $110 million for neglected humanitarian crises50 seconds ago
-
FAO Food Price Index rises in February53 seconds ago
-
Ajman Department of Tourism Development launches its European Representative Office58 seconds ago
-
Brand Dubai transforms Dubai’s iconic mosques with dazzling light projections1 minute ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Dr. Rabaa Al Sumaiti as CEO of Rashid, Latifa Schools Establishment1 minute ago
-
Rice production forecast to hit record high of 543 million tonnes in 2024/25: FAO2 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders congratulates Al-Azhar Al-Sharif on Its 1,085th Hijri anniversary2 minutes ago
-
UAE to mark International Women’s Day tomorrow2 minutes ago