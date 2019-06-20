More than 80,000 pupils participate in ‘lema?’ sessions in Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The popular and interactive "lema?" tour programme saw more than 80,000 pupils in Abu Dhabi enjoy the fun side of learning during the 2018-2019 academic year.

A total of 165 schools across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region signed up for the latest initiative between October 2018 and May 2019 with a record 81,295 pupils treated to a series of innovative and engaging Arabic and English workshops, as well as sessions and shows that saw them improve their knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

With 1,124 workshops held in total, this year’s pupil attendance figure is the highest in the seven-year history since "lema?" was launched in 2012 by the Abu Dhabi Department of education and Knowledge.