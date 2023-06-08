UrduPoint.com

More Than 8,500 Emiratis Benefit From Nafis' Career Counselling Programmes

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2023) More than 8,500 UAE nationals have benefited from individual and group career counselling programmes, implemented by the Nafis programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which ran from January to May 2023.

The career counselling programmes aim to guide Emiratis on ways to find suitable jobs in the private sector, based on their academic specialisations as well as help build personal skills for successful job interviews.

Ahmad Al Nasser, Assistant Under-Secretary for National Human Resources Development at MoHRE, said, “The career counselling aims to enhance skills and competitiveness among UAE nationals, in line with labour market requirements.”

“It fulfils requirements of private sector employees and job seekers, assisting them to develop strong scientific and practical skills and unique competencies that match the demands of a competitive job market, bolstering the country’s reputation of having a competent and innovative workforce,” he added.

Over 4,250 Emirati jobseekers have benefited from personalised counselling programmes, which focused on how to secure a suitable job, develop personal competencies, write a resume, job interview skills, and guidance on private sector requirements.

A total of 3,300 Emiratis who currently work in the private sector benefited from individual counselling programmes; focusing on developing personal and professional skills, career planning, job stability and competency development, integration and workplace adaptation, time management, and stress management skills.

Meanwhile, 990 UAE nationals attended group counselling sessions, which presented a range of crucial subjects, most notably, ‘Develop your skills and compete’, ‘Positive attitude toward work’, and ‘A competitive environment’. The sessions also outlined the calculated steps to take while choosing a suitable job, as well as ways to adapt to the workplace and enjoy your work.

Held across all Emirates at facilities and locations that are specifically designed for training, the programmes are overseen by experts in the sector and are based on precise and realistic analyses of the job market and its requirements.

