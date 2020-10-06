More than AED225,000 of sport scholarship up for grabs as part of Mubadala Tennis in Schools Initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2020) Abu Dhabi Sports Council is offering the capital’s best yet-undiscovered sport talent the chance to become the country’s next tennis star as part of the newly launched "Najem Al Tennis".

A division of the well-established Mubadala Tennis in Schools initiative will make sport scholarships valued at more than AED15,000 available to 15 boys and girls who are active and passionate about tennis, even if they have never played it before. Each tennis scholarship includes weekly tennis lessons, sports equipment, fitness sessions, nutrition support, social events, and more. The packages have been specially designed by Zayed Sports City to develop the full potential of young local athletes as tennis players.

The AED225,000 programme aims to develop tennis in Abu Dhabi, building a solid base for sports in the school sector, and motivating students to learn and practice tennis more. Considered a lifelong sport, because it can be played well into adulthood, tennis offers many benefits throughout the mind and body. Improved muscle strength, better heart function, and protection from disease through a strong immune system are just a few of the advantages our bodies gain through tennis. Mentally, tennis is a great way to reduce stress and provides a social atmosphere.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "We are proud to launch "Najem al Tennis"program, which is sponsored and supervised by the administration of Zayed Sports City.

It is part Abu Dhabi Sport Council’s agenda of community sports activities, with initiatives aimed at raising sports awareness and improving physical fitness. The project will increase the number of young tennis players, particularly boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 9."

Al-Hashemi stressed that the Abu Dhabi Sports Council has expanded the award with financial grants being offered to 15 standout schoolchildren. Each award is valued at AED15,000 and offers many additional benefits.

"We are committed to encouraging people to practice tennis and sports in general in Abu Dhabi, and to achieving the largest possible community participation. We have been able to increase community members’ interest in tennis in cooperation with Mubadala and Zayed Sports City. There is no doubt that the expansion of these community programs is the best evidence of this initiative’s success in allowing young people to develop their skills over a long period of time and to bring awareness to the importance of adopting an active and healthy lifestyle in general."

Emirati boys and girls or children of Emirati mothers are encouraged to apply for this prestigious honour. Hopeful students should start the selection process by visiting the website: www.najemaltennis.ae