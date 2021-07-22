More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated against COVID

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) Two hundred million Europeans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or more than half the adult population, the European Commission has said.

The Commission has set a target of having 70 percent of adult EU citizens vaccinated this summer.

Some 200 million people have now had both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said at a press briefing on Thursday 54.7 percent of all EU adults were fully inoculated.