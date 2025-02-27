More than thousand athletes to take part in Sakhalin Ski Marathon

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) The XXVI Sakhalin Ski Marathon in memory of Igor Farkhutdinov will be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk on 8th-9th March, bringing together professional and amateur skiers from across the country, according to tv BRICS, the event’s international media partner.

The programme includes 30km and 50km races in classic and free style, along with 5km races for young participants and amateurs. Winners will be honoured in an award ceremony, and an entertainment programme is planned for spectators.

The track is fully prepared, with specialists ensuring optimal conditions for the 30km and 50km routes, focusing on safety and quality.

Olympic cross-country skiing champion and event ambassador Aleksander Legkov will participate in the 50km race and hold a masterclass for local athletes.

"The presence of top-level athletes and their interaction with young competitors inspire them to achieve great results," said Marathon Director Mikhail Shamsutdinov.

The marathon route runs along the sea coast, with participants from 51 regions of the Russian Federation and 187 cities. More than 1,000 athletes have registered, setting a new record. The event is organised by the Ministry of sports of the Sakhalin Region.