More Than Three People From Same Family Can Travel Together In A Car: Dubai Police

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:45 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Members of the same family are allowed to travel in the same vehicle without getting fined for violating the three-people limit, the Dubai Police have said.

First-degree relatives are also exempted from the limitation and they can travel in the same vehicle even if there are more than three people, the Brigadier Saif Mahir Al Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Police Traffic Department said.

While a fine of AED1,000 will be imposed on a driver if he had more than three individuals in his vehicle, members of the same family should not be worried about this limitation, he noted.

