UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

More Turmoil Will Come From Disunity In Yemen: Arab League

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

More turmoil will come from disunity in Yemen: Arab League

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The Arab League expressed on Tuesday its concern over developments in Yemen, saying that disunity will bring in more turmoil to the war-torn country.

The Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, quoted a statement by the Arab League as saying that current developments in southern Yemen and Aden threaten stability.

"The dispute amongst Yemeni will prevent the people from facing the real problems in terrorism and militancy," revealed the statement, which called for deescalating the situation and referring back to reconciliation and dialogue.

The Arab League touched upon the continuous attacks carried out by the Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia, strongly condemning all acts threatening the security and stability of the Kingdom.

It also condemned the human rights violations committed by Houthi militias, noting the 30 executions carried by the militias last month against activists, academics, and persons considered eligible for prisoners of war exchange under the Stockholm agreement, KUNA concluded.

Related Topics

Exchange Yemen Kuwait Stockholm Aden Saudi Arabia All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Emirati poet, writer Habib Al Sayegh dies

16 minutes ago

RPO Rawalpindi kicks off tree plantation campaign

3 minutes ago

Japan Willing to Step Up Efforts to Facilitate Xi' ..

3 minutes ago

Washington Prepared to Terminate INF Treaty Long i ..

3 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.2 Quake Strikes Off Japanese Coast - U ..

3 minutes ago

If attacked, AJK would be turned into graveyard of ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.