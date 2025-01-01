Open Menu

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge Kicks Off Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The much-anticipated Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge begins tomorrow as part of the Liwa International Festival 2025.

Over three days, competitors will tackle various categories, starting with 6-cylinder turbo, 8-cylinder gas, and electric vehicles on Thursday.

Friday will see the 8-cylinder turbo and 6-cylinder gas, while Saturday will host the open, agency, and Hilux categories.

Organised by Liwa sports Club in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, the event is a highlight of the festival, combining excitement, community spirit, and a celebration of motorsports.

