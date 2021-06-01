Moro Hub becomes managed services provider for AppDynamics in MEA region

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a Global Service Provider Agreement with Cisco AppDynamics.

The partnership will provide Moro Hub with a unique opportunity to be the first and only Managed Services Provider for AppDynamics in the MEA region.

This will provide Moro Hub customers with access to the Cisco AppDynamics business Observability platform to monitor application and user performance. It also allows them to have in-depth real-time visibility into end-user transactions, network, and SaaS media platforms, while enhancing application security, through Moro Hub's cloud platform, its data centres, and cloud hosting services.

The agreement was signed by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Shukri Eid, Managing Director, Cisco Gulf Region.

"The agreement supports our efforts to make Moro a digital transformation hub in the region which is aligned with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the UAE’s position as a global destination for digital technology.

Being the first and only Managed Services Provider for Cisco AppDynamics in the MEA region, with a local data centre in the UAE is a token on our commitment to develop the technology infrastructure, provide state-of-the-art data centres and upscale digital solutions to help customers make informed decisions," said Marwan in Haidar, Vice Chairman & Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Moro Hub – an organisation renowned for its state-of-the-art digital transformation services across several data centres. We can enhance our offering to local customers through this agreement as they invest in digitisation, and delivering best-in-class services to power success in a multi-cloud world. This is a moment of great pride, as we strengthen our portfolio and also continue supporting Moro Hub's ambition of delivering innovative solutions and superior user experience to its customers," said Shukri Eid, Managing Director, Cisco Gulf Region.